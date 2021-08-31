NTA JEE Main 2021 Session 4 Day 3 analysis 2021: Candidates find Maths difficult; check paper review

Follow us on Check JEE Main analysis 2021 of day 3

JEE Main 2021 Session 4 Day 3 analysis 2021: The candidates who have attempted the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main 2021) paper on day 3 (August 31) reviewed Maths as difficult, while Physics and Chemistry as easy. According to Ramesh Batlish, Head- FIITJEE Noida, "Maths was the toughest while Physics was easiest amongst the three subjects. Overall, the paper was moderately difficult as per students."

Amrendra Gupta, a JEE Main aspirant said, "Maths remained difficult on day 3, like other sessions. The weightage was given to Chapters of Circle, Vectors, 3D- Geometry, Integral Calculus. Physics and Chemistry sections were reviewed as easy."

Another JEE Main aspirant Deblakshmi Ghosh reviewed the day 3 paper as moderately difficult, following the pattern of the engineering entrance exam. "The JEE Main paper of today was quite balanced and followed the pattern of engineering entrance exam. Maths was difficult, having lengthy calculations. Physics and Chemistry were easy," Deblakshmi said.

JEE MAIN Sessiion 4 ANALYSIS 2021 | Day 2 | Day 1

JEE Main 2021 Session 4 Day 3 analysis 2021: Section-wise paper review

Maths – Moderate level. Questions were asked from all chapters. Few Numerical Based questions required lengthy calculations. Weightage was given to Chapters of Circle, Vectors,3D- Geometry, Integral Calculus. There were questions from Chapters of Progressions, Binomial Theorem, Complex Numbers, Permutation & Combination, Probability in Algebra as well as Limits, Definite Integral, Differential Equation in Calculus. Some students reported this section Tough, while few said this section was lengthy.

Physics – Easy level. Questions were asked from Kinematics, Laws of Motion, Fluids, Current Electricity & AC Circuits. It was a balanced section as far as coverage of chapters is considered. Numerical-based questions were easy. More weightage was given to Communication Systems, Semi-Conductors & Electromagnetic Induction. This section was the easiest.

Chemistry – Easy to Moderate. Organic & Inorganic Chemistry were given more weightage compared to Physical Chemistry. Inorganic Chemistry had mostly questions from NCERT. Questions were asked from like Environmental Chemistry, Chemistry in Everyday life, Ores & Metallurgy & p-block elements. In Organic Chemistry questions asked from Carbonyl Compounds, Amines & Alcohols. Physical chemistry had questions from Electrochemistry & Chemical Kinetics.

Ajay Kumar Sharma, National Academic Director (Engineering), Aakash Education Services Limited (AESL) said, "JEE Main paper was of moderately difficult. Section wise, Maths was the most difficult followed by Physics and Chemistry." "There were 7 to 8 questions from calculus, not less than 5 questions from Algebra and 3 to 4 questions from Vectors and 3D, and 4 questions were from Coordinate Geometry," AESL director said.

In Physics, the questions were asked from all the prominent chapters - 2 questions from Optics, not less than 5 questions from Mechanics, 2 or 3 questions from Thermodynamics, and 2 questions from Semiconductors among others. The Chemistry has an equal number of questions from Physical, Inorganic, and Organic sections said AESL expert.

JEE Main session 4 will be concluded on September 2. A total of 7.32 lakh are enrolled to appear for JEE Main session 4.

READ MORE | JEE Main 2021 Session 4 to commence again from August 31; Covid-19 guidelines, last minute tips and tricks

Latest Education News