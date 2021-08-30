JEE Main 2021 Session 4 to commence again from August 31; Covid-19 guidelines, last minute tips and tricks

Follow us on Image Source : FILE JEE Main 2021 session 4 last three days of the exam will be started by NTA from August 31.

JEE Main 2021 Session 4: After a gap of three days in the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Main 2021 session four, National Testing Agency (NTA) is all set to conduct the remaining Main session 4 exams from Tuesday (August 31). The NTA JEE Main 2021 Session 4 exam scheduled for August 26, 27 has already been conducted successfully, the remaining papers will be held on August 31, September 1, 2.

Candidates appearing for the upcoming exams can download their admit card for JEE Main August exam 2021 from at jeemain.nta.nic.in. This year, the JEE Main Exam is being conducted in four sessions, of which the first 3 sessions were conducted in February, March, and July have already been conducted and the results of which are also out.

JEE Main 2021: Last-minute tips to prepare

According to the previous session trends, the Mathematics paper has been calculation-based, the Physics section was relatively easier, and in Chemistry section contained questions majorly from organic chemistry. It is best to revise topics that are familiar and well-read by the candidates and avoid starting any new topic so close to the exam. Divide the question paper into 2 rounds and try to attend 10-15 questions from each subject in an hour. Use the remaining hour to solve questions from the subject they feel is easier. Recreation is very important in times of pressure, so candidates must take time off from studying and spend some time doing anything that relaxes their minds. Lastly, it is very important to relax and rejuvenate candidates' bodies and minds on the day of the exam, so take proper rest, eat healthy food and have a good night's sleep.

JEE Main Session 4: Covid-19 guidelines

The JEE Main exam session 4 will be held with strict adherence to Covid-19 guidelines and protocols at all exam centres. Face masks will be provided to all candidates. All the computers and seats will be sanitised before and after the exams. Any computer set used in one shift will not be used in the next shift, as per NTA.

