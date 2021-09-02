JEE Main Session 4 Day 5 Analysis 2021: Paper 2 reviewed as moderately difficult, check section-wise analysis

Follow us on Check paper analysis of JEE Main Session 4 Day 5

JEE Main Session 4 Day 5 Analysis 2021: The candidates who attempted the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main 2021) paper 2 on day 5 (September 2) reviewed Maths as difficult, while aptitude and planning sections were reviewed to be easy. According to Ramesh Batlish, Head- FIITJEE Noida, "JEE Main Paper-2 (B. Planning) was moderate as per feedback from students. Maths was reported the toughest amongst the three sections."

Aishiki Ghosh, a JEE Main aspirant said, "Maths was difficult and lengthy in paper 2, while sections like aptitude and planning are easy to attempt." Another JEE Main aspirant Vijay Gupta said, "Maths was too difficult to attempt. Questions are mostly from chapters of Calculus and Algebra. In aptitude section, questions are mostly from 3- dimensional figures. The aptitude section is reviewed as moderate, while Drawing is appeared to be easy."

JEE Main Session 4 Day 5 Analysis 2021: Check section-wise review

B. Arch Paper

Mathematics - Moderate level. Students reported that Numerical based had few lengthy questions involving calculations. More weightage given to chapters of Calculus and Algebra. Weightage was given to chapters like Progressions, Vectors, 3 D Geometry, Limits & Continuity, Definite Integrals& Matrices.

Aptitude - Easy to Moderate level. Questions mostly from 3- Dimensional Figures.

Drawing - Easy level. Two questions had to be attempted and in each question there were two options. One question was to copy the drawing given of a dancing girl, the other was decorate the door of a metro train using triangles. There was a question to draw the view as seen by a fish inside the aquarium of a girl playing outside the aquarium.

B. Planning Paper

Mathematics - Moderate. More weightage was given to chapters of Calculus & Algebra. Some lengthy questions were asked from Vector & 3 D -Geometry, Matrices. Some students felt Numerical Based questions had lengthy calculations and were tricky as well.

Aptitude - Easy to Moderate. Students felt fact-based questions were asked more this time.

Planning - Easy. Mostly direct planning & fact-based questions were asked.

JEE Main 2021 was concluded, the answer key of the engineering entrance is likely to be released next week. A total of 7.32 lakh appeared in session 4.

