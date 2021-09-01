NTA JEE Main 2021 Session 4 Day 4 Analysis 2021: 'Questions mostly from 12th syllabus', check paper review

Follow us on Check paper analysis of JEE Main 2021 Session 4 Day 4

JEE Main 2021 Session 4 Day 4 Analysis 2021: On the day 4 of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main 2021), the candidates reviewed the JEE Main paper as moderate, with more focus on class 12 syllabus. According to candidates, the JEE Main paper was moderately difficult, while the difficulty level of the Maths was high, Chemistry and Physics were reviewed as easy. Saurabh Kumar, Director Academics, Vidyamandir Classes said, "JEE Main paper was moderately difficult, with questions are mostly from class 12 chapters in every sections- Maths, Physics and Chemistry. Maths was reviewed as difficult, while Chemistry and Physics were easy."

Sailesh Kumar, a JEE Main aspirant said, "Maths remain difficult on day 4, with questions are mostly from chapters of Calculus and Algebra. Physics has questions covering class 12 chapters of Electrostatics, Electromagnetism, Modern physics and Optics. Chemistry has combined questions from organic and inorganic chemistry."

JEE MAIN Sessiion 4 ANALYSIS 2021 | Day 3 | Day 2 | Day 1

Priyal Mitra, another JEE Main aspirant reviewed the engineering entrance paper balanced and followed the pattern of JEE Main. "It was a balanced paper, with good combination of questions in each sections. Maths was a bit difficult and lengthy, while questions in Physics and Chemistry were reviewed as easy."

JEE Main 2021 Session 4 Day 4: Section-wise paper analysis

Mathematics – Moderate. Questions were asked from all chapters. Few Numerical Based questions required lengthy calculations. Weightage was given to Chapters of Calculus and Algebra. There were questions from Chapters of Binomial Theorem, Permutation and Combination, Probability in Algebra as well as Limits, Definite Integral, Differential Equation in Calculus. Some students reported this section Tough, while few said this section was lengthy.

Physics – Easy to Moderate. Questions were asked from Kinematics, Laws of Motion, Fluids, Current Electricity. Class XII Chapters dominated the paper as far as coverage of chapters is considered. More weightage was given to Electrostatics, Electromagnetism, Modern physics and Optics. Few numerical based questions were lengthy. Few students felt this section was lengthy but easy.

Chemistry – Easy. Organic and Inorganic Chemistry were given more weightage compared to Physical Chemistry. Inorganic Chemistry had mostly questions from NCERT. Questions were asked from like Environmental Chemistry, Chemistry in Everyday life, Ores and Metallurgy and p-block elements. This section was the easiest.

Ramesh Batlish, Head- FIITJEE Noida said, "Mathematics was the toughest while Chemistry was easiest amongst the three subjects. Overall, this paper was of Moderate level as per students."

JEE Main session 4 will be concluded on Thursday (September 2). A total of 7.32 lakh are enrolled to appear in this session.

READ MORE | JEE Main 2021 Session 4 to commence again from August 31; Covid-19 guidelines, last minute tips and tricks

Latest Education News