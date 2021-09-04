JEE Main 2021 scam: CBI gets Affinity Education Directors custody till September 9

Follow us on Image Source : PTI CBI has sent Affinity Education Directors Siddharth Krishna and Vishambar Mani Tripathi, and employee Hritik Singh to custody.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has got the custody of Affinity Education Directors Siddharth Krishna and Vishambar Mani Tripathi, and employee Hritik Singh till September 9 in connection with the alleged irregularities in JEE mains exam. The CBI had on Thursday raided 20 locations in a case involving a private company, given the task of conducting JEE exam, taking as much as Rs 10 to 15 lakh and helping students to clear NIT exams.

The central investigating agency conducted raids at 20 different locations in various cities including Delhi/NCR, Pune, Jamshedpur. As many as 25 laptops, seven computers, around 30 post-dated cheques were recovered during the raids. The CBI registered a case against a private company and others including its directors, three employees and private persons.

Approximately as many as 7.32 lakh candidates appeared for the JEE Main 2021 session 4. Session 4 of JEE Main was conducted on August 26, 27, and 31 and September 1 and 2.

