Alleged irregularities in JEE Main Exam: CBI conducts searches at 20 locations including Delhi

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) carried out searches across 20 locations in various cities including Delhi/NCR, Pune, Jamshedpur in a case related to irregularities being committed in the ongoing JEE (Mains) exams.

According to officials, the irregularities were being committed by a private educational institution and its directors, their touts, associates and staff posted at the examination centre and other unknown persons.

Meanwhile, the probe agency registered a case against a private company and others including its directors, three employees and private persons.

