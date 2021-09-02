Alleged irregularities in JEE Main Exam: CBI conducts searches at 20 locations including Delhi

Thursday, September 02, 2021
     
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) carried out searches across 20 locations in various cities including Delhi/NCR, Pune, Jamshedpur in a case related to irregularities being committed in the ongoing JEE (Mains) exams. 

Abhay Parashar Abhay Parashar @abhayparashar
New Delhi Published on: September 02, 2021 23:12 IST
Image Source : PTI/FILE IMAGE

According to officials, the irregularities were being committed by a private educational institution and its directors, their touts, associates and staff posted at the examination centre and other unknown persons. 

Meanwhile, the probe agency registered a case against a private company and others including its directors, three employees and private persons. 

