JEE Main 2021 scam: CBI carrying out searches in Indore

JEE Main 2021 scam: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) carried out searches in Indore on Friday in the alleged irregularities in Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main 2021). The CBI had on Thursday unearthed a scam involving a private company, given the task of conducting JEE exam, of taking as much as Rs 10 to 15 lakh and helping students to clear NIT exams.

The central investigating agency conducted raids across 20 locations in various cities including Delhi/NCR, Pune, Jamshedpur. As many as 25 laptops, seven computers, around 30 post-dated cheques were recovered during the raids.

The CBI registered a case against a private company and others including its directors, three employees and private persons. A total of 7.32 lakh attempted the JEE Main session 4, which was concluded on September 2.

