Thursday, December 26, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. Saas Bahu Aur Suspense Video
  5. TV celebs share their wish for 2020 with SBAS team

Saas-bahu-aur-suspense Videos

TV celebs share their wish for 2020 with SBAS team

India TV News Desk [ Updated: December 26, 2019 19:23 IST ]
TV celebs share their wish for 2020 through Dil Maange More of SBAS. In 2020, Aditi Sharma aka Roshni of serial Yehh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka, wants to do a character like Deepika Padukone's character in Padmaavat.
Aaj Ki Baat
Aap Ki Adalat
Cricket Ki Baat
Oh My God
Kurukshetra
News
Bigg boss 13

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News

  Previous VideoNew Year celebration in serial Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki Next VideoShiv agonizes in pain as sunlight falls on him  