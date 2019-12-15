Sunday, December 15, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. Politics Video
  5. NCP backs Rahul Gandhi, says when it comes to big personalities, not everyone agrees on everything

Politics Videos

NCP backs Rahul Gandhi, says when it comes to big personalities, not everyone agrees on everything

Reported by : India TV News Desk [ Updated: December 15, 2019 15:58 IST ]

Sarvarkar Row: NCP backs Rahul, says when it comes to big personalities, not everyone agrees on everything. Savarkar had said cow is not our mother but BJP says it is.

Aaj Ki Baat
Aap Ki Adalat
Cricket Ki Baat
Oh My God
Kurukshetra
News
Bigg boss 13

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News

  Previous VideoDCW Chief Swati Maliwal put on IV (intravenous) at LNJP hospital, ends her hunger strike Next VideoDopahar 10 | December 15, 2019  