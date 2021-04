Bengal Polls 2021 | I am winning Nandigram, I am not worried, says CM Mamata Banerjee

CM Mamata Banerjee on Thursday visited Nandigram after news of violence between BJP-TMC supporters at a Polling booth. Targetting PM Modi, Mamata Banerjee said that Election Commission is helping BJP winning the polls. I have informed EC about the violence but still no action has been taken, what does this shows?