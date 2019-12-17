Tuesday, December 17, 2019
     
  5. 'Warning to other Army generals': Tarek Fatah reacts to Pervez Musharraf's death sentence

'Warning to other Army generals': Tarek Fatah reacts to Pervez Musharraf's death sentence

India TV News Desk [ Updated: December 17, 2019 13:20 IST ]
Pakistan-born writer and commentator Tarek Fatah said the special court's decision to award death sentence to former Pakistan president and millitary ruler Pervez Musharraf in a treason case is a warning for other Army generals in the country.
