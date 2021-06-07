Monday, June 07, 2021
     
The Delhi Metro resumed services on Monday after a hiatus of nearly three weeks in view of the improved Covid situation in the national capital, but with 50 per cent seating capacity and no provision for standing travel for commuters, officials said. Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) services were fully suspended since May 20 in view of the Covid-induced lockdown, which was first imposed on April 19 and then successively extended by the city government.
