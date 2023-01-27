At AMU's Republic Day program, students raised religious slogans in the presence of the VC
For the last hour, Rahul Gandhi's journey stopped at Kazigund in Kashmir
Ambedkar University loses power, creating a tense atmosphere
The war of words between Nitish Kumar and Upendra Kushwaha intensifies
'Full arrangements were in place': Kashmir Police on Congress' allegations of security lapse
SCO Summit 2023: Will debt-ridden Pakistan send its Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto to India?
Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023: 'Zindagi ek hi station par nahi rukti' PM Modi's Mantra to tackle stress
Noida: Female lawyer falls to death from 15th floor in Sector-74
WATCH Law Minister Kiren Rijiju in Aap Ki Adalat this Saturday at 10 PM
Opinion | India parades defence indigenization
Jammu and Kashmir: Avalanche warning sounded in THESE districts in the Valley
What’s in store for real estate in the upcoming Union Budget 2023?
Brian Lara appointed as West Indies performance mentor
Amit Shah to attend road show, public meeting in poll-bound Karnataka tomorrow
Aaj Ki Baat: Here's how India celebrated 74th Republic Day; Watch | Make In India | PM Modi
Haqiqat Kya Hai: Why Pakistan people were talking about PM Modi today on Republic Day; Watch
Kurukshetra: Baba Ramdev's warning on Ramcharitmanas controversy; Watch
Muqabla: Pakistan govt mulling over 10% cut in govt employees' salary amid economic turbulence
Prachand Air Craft, LCH and Apache Helicopter showed that India has the capability of Attack Helicop
PM Modi will break all records; NDA will retain power in 2024 LS polls, says Maharashtra CM Shinde
Vaishno Devi temple: Holy shrine sets up dedicated network of over 700 CCTV cameras
AMU suspends student who chanted 'Allah-hu-Akhbar' in NCC uniforms after unfurling flag on R-Day
Not just Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan has an Aamir Khan connection as well
Shah Rukh Khan shares cryptic tweet after Pathaan blockbuster opening: 'Don’t come back…'
Veteran Telugu actress Jamuna, co-star of NTR and Nageswara Rao, passes away at 86
Pathaan Box Office Collection: Shah Rukh Khan's movie breaks records with highest single-day earning
Bigg Boss 16: Tina Datta gets evicted from Salman Khan's show days before the grand finale?
International Holocaust Remembrance Day: How Jewish leaders save 10k fellow Jews from gas chambers
'Feels like slap in the face': Sacked Google techie whose mother died of cancer
Two Indian workers in Singapore fined for taking bribes at food distribution firm
'Coldspots' discovered in Covid virus, may help antibodies fight future variants: Study
Australian Open 2023: Novak Djokovic reaches final, eyes 22nd Grand Slam title
IND vs NZ 1st T20I: Prithvi Shaw opens up on his comeback to team India and playing under Dravid
AUS Open: Tsitsipas advances to final, becomes 9th active male to reach multiple Grand Slam finals
SA vs ENG 1st ODI: Good news for Mumbai Indians, express English pacer set to return
Shiv Thakare's journey; From working in father's pan shop to Bigg Boss 16
Last 5 Women's Australian Open singles final including Naomi Osaka's double swoop and Sofia Kenin
Athiya Shetty's chikankari lehenga to Alia Bhatt's pastel bridal outfit; who are the designers?
Australian Open 2023 | Key results of Day 8 featuring Djokovic and Mirza-Bopanna storming ahead
Shraddha Kapoor takes hotness to a whole new level in Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar trailer
EXPLAINED: Chronic stress activates behavioural problems like loss of pleasure, sadness & depression
What is nasal vaccine - iNCOVACC? All you need to know
Eating more junk or high-fat diet? Beware! It could reduce brain’s ability to regulate food Intake
Older adults with asthma are at higher risk of depression during Covid-19, suggests study
Excessive use of salt in food can lead to kidney stones; do NOT eat these things in renal calculi
Samantha does chin ups like a pro. Know benefits of this upper body exercise
Happy Republic Day 2023: Inspiring quotes by freedom fighters to share on January 26
Happy Republic Day 2023: Wishes, Quotes, Greetings, Messages, SMS, HD Photos for Facebook, WhatsApp
Basant Panchami 2023: Shubh Muhurat, Puja Vidhi, know how it's celebrated in different parts of Indi
Happy Republic Day 2023: Why it is celebrated on 26th January? Know history and significance
WhatsApp working on software with Apple Mac Catalyst: Know-more
ChatGPT cannot be credited as an author on the research paper: Springer Nature stated
Why did Apple halt its own Wi-Fi chip development plan?
Microsoft clarifies the reason for recent mega outrage: All you need to know
Spotify back after brief outage: What happened?