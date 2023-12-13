Wednesday, December 13, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. News Video
  5. Super 50: Watch Top 50 News of The Day

News Videos

Updated on: December 13, 2023 15:00 IST

Super 50: Watch Top 50 News of The Day

The two individuals who jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber from the public gallery and released yellow gas were identified as Manoranjan and Sagar Sharma. A total of four people have been arrested in the Parliament security breach incident.
Super 50 Pm Modi Oath Ceremony Madhya Pradesh Cm Rajasthan New Cm Bhajan Lal Sharma Mohan Yadav Mohan Yadav Oath Ceremony Bhajan Lal Sharma Oath

Next Video

Latest Videos

Aaj Ki Baat

Aap Ki Adalat

Sports

Oh My God

Kurukshetra

Entertainment

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News