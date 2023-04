Updated on: April 28, 2023 0:08 IST

Special Report: Poisonous Statements: A Formula for Congress's Demise?

Mallikarjun Kharge On PM Modi: Whenever the election comes, something comes out of the mouths of the big leaders of the Congress that becomes heavy for them. In Karnataka, a sentence of three words came out of the mouth of Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, which is difficult for the entire Cong