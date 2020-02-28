Violence in Northeast Delhi has so far claimed many lives, with many others being treated at the hospital. On Thursday, the Delhi Police issued an appeal and requested the people, including media persons, to come forward and give their statements and share video footage in connection with the violence in northeast Delhi. The police have also transferred the northeast Delhi riots probe to the crime branch and the cases will now be probed by two Special Investigation Teams (SITs). As many as 48 FIRs have been filed as of now.