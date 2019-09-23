Monday, September 23, 2019
     
  5. schools and temples in Kashmir valley reopen soon: Union Minister G Kishan Reddy

schools and temples in Kashmir valley reopen soon: Union Minister G Kishan Reddy

India TV News Desk [ Updated: September 23, 2019 13:57 IST ]
Union Minister G Kishan Reddy in Bengaluru: We have set up committee to survey number of closed schools in Kashmir valley&will reopen them. Around 50,000 temples were closed over the years, of which some were destroyed, & idols were defaced.
