Updated on: March 26, 2023 14:47 IST

Sanjay Raut News: Sanjay Raut's trouble increased. Privilege case against Raut

Maharashtra News: After Rahul Gandhi, the difficulties of Shiv Sena (Uddhav faction) leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut may increase. A privilege motion against Sanjay Raut has been sent to the Rajya Sabha.