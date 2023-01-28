Saturday, January 28, 2023
     
  5. Sanatan Dharma is our National Religion

Updated on: January 28, 2023 19:03 IST

Sanatan Dharma is our National Religion

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has said that there should be a campaign to restore places of worship desecrated in the past, pointing to the success of the movement to restore the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.
news Yogi Aditanath

