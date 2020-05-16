Saturday, May 16, 2020
     
Rahul Gandhi facilitates travel of 25 migrant workers

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on May 16 interacted with migrant labourers and arranged vehicle for around 25 migrant workers in New Delhi.

