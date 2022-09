Updated on: September 19, 2022 7:59 IST

Queen Elizabeth II To Say Final Goodbye To The World, President Droupadi Murmu To Attend The Funeral

UK and the world will bid a final farewell to Queen Elizabeth II- Britain's longest reigning monarch at a state funeral of inimitable pageantry on Monday. “Over the last 10 days, my wife and I have been so deeply touched by the many messages of condolence and support we have received from this country and across the world,” King Charles III, Elizabeth II's son and the new king said. President Droupadi Murmu To Attend The Funeral.#queenelizabeth #droupadimurmu #indiatv