Thursday, December 12, 2019
     
  5. Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a rally in Jharkhand's Dhanbad

Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a rally in Jharkhand's Dhanbad

Reported by : India TV News Desk [ Updated: December 12, 2019 15:17 IST ]


Jharkhand Assembly Polls: We had promised that we will peacefully solve the long standing Ayodhya issue,which the Congress was deliberately blocking. Now as you can see, the path for construction of a grand Ram Temple is open, says PM Narendra Modi in Dhanbad

