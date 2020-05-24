Monday, May 25, 2020
     
  5. Pointing fingers at others will damage one's own reputation: China on COVID-19 global criticism

Pointing fingers at others will damage one's own reputation: China on COVID-19 global criticism

hinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on May 24 defended the country against global criticism over its handling of COVID-19 outbreak, saying pointing fingers at others will damage one's own reputation.

