Updated on: September 29, 2022 7:34 IST

PM Modi आज से 2 दिन के Gujrat दौरे पर, 29 हज़ार करोड़ की सौगात सौपेंगे पीएम | PM Modi To Visit Gujrat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be on a two-day visit to Gujarat from September 29 and lay the foundation stone of infrastructure projects worth Rs 29,000 crore in the state, according to a government statement on Tuesday. The Assembly election in Gujarat is slated to be held later this year. The prime minister will inaugurate and lay the foundation stones of various development projects worth around Rs 29,000 crore in Surat, Bhavnagar, Ahmedabad and Ambaji.#pmmodi #gujaratvisit #gujarat #indiatv