Sunday, December 12, 2021
     
Updated on: December 12, 2021 7:20 IST

PM Modi to inaugurate Kashi Corridor Project on Monday, Kashi prepares for his arrival

PM Modi is all set to inaugurate the much-awaited Kashi Corridor Project on Monday 13th of December. Ahead of his arrival, preparations are on peak in the Shivnagri.
