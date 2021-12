Updated on: December 13, 2021 14:51 IST

Kashi Vishwanath Inauguration | Gandhi's dream of a magnificent Kashi has come true: CM Yogi

On the occasion of the inauguration of the much-anticipated Kashi Vishwanath Corridor, UP CM Adityanath, in his speech highlighted the poor scenario of Kashi formerly. 'When Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi came to Varanasi 100 years ago, he expressed pain seeing narrow streets & filth. Many people came to power in the name of Gandhi Ji, but it's for the first time that his dream of a magnificent Kashi has come true,' he said.