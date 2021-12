Updated on: December 13, 2021 13:29 IST

Watch: PM Modi offers prayers at Kashi Vishwanath Temple

PM Modi is on his two-day visit to Varanasi, where he will be inaugurating the much-anticipated Kashi Vishwanath corridor. Ahead of inaugurating the afresh temple complex, the Prime Minister offered to the deity at the Kashi Vishwanath temple.