Updated on: December 25, 2022 8:39 IST

Mathura Krishna Janmabhoomi: Owaisi furious over the order of survey in Mathura's Shahi Idgah, targets Muslims

Krishna Janmabhoomi Hearing: Mathura court has given a big decision on Krishna Janmabhoomi. In the Shahi Idgah Masjid case, orders have been given to investigate the evidence. The Court of Mathura has appointed the Court Commissioner. The court commissioner will have to submit his report by Jan 20