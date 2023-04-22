Saturday, April 22, 2023
     
  5. NIA starts investigation of terrorist attack, search operation against terrorists continues

Updated on: April 21, 2023 23:59 IST

NIA starts investigation of terrorist attack, search operation against terrorists continues

The NIA team is currently present at the terror attack site in Poonch... trying to understand each and every situation properly. From where Pakistani terrorists ambushed... how they attacked... from which side the first shot was fired... from where the grenade was thrown...
