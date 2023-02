Updated on: February 11, 2023 18:33 IST

Kanhaiya Lal Murder Case Update: Big disclosure in the NIA's charge sheet in the Kanhaiya Lal murder case

A big update has come out in the famous Kanhaiya Lal Murder Case of Udaipur. In the 3500-page charge sheet of the NIA, it has been revealed that a WhatsApp group was formed for the murder of Kanhaiya, in which discussions were held regarding his murder. See this full report.