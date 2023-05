Updated on: May 24, 2023 14:28 IST

New Parliament Building Update: Many Opposition parties to boycott new Parliament inauguration

Even before the inauguration of the new Parliament House, the opposition has started a ruckus. The opposition has directly boycotted the program to be held on 28 May. Congress, TMC, AAP and Left demand that the new Parliament House should be inaugurated by President Droupadi Murmu instead of PM Modi