Updated on: November 22, 2021 18:23 IST

Muqabla: Why does Owaisi want to turn UP into Shaheen Bagh?

Shaheen Bagh seems to have become a factor affecting the upcoming UP elections. AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi talked about Shaheen Bagh in Barabanki, UP. He warned the Modi government that like the farm laws, CAA should also be withdrawn and if that is not done, then on the lines of Delhi, Shaheen Bagh will be built across UP. Watch Muqabla with Ajay Kumar.