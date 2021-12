Updated on: December 17, 2021 18:31 IST

Muqabla: Which party will secure 300+ seats in upcoming UP Polls?

Ahead of the upcoming polls in UP, all parties seem busy forging their own strategies. While Amit Shah, along with Yogi Adityanath and Nishad Party chief Sanjay Nishad with their rally, sent a message to the OBC voters of the state, Akhilesh Yadav was seen storming Rae Bareli - the stronghold of the grand old party Congress. The question that remains unanswered is, which party will truly secure 300+ seats in the upcoming polls? Watch this episode of Muqabla with Meenakshi Joshi.