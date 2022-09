Updated on: September 20, 2022 8:52 IST

Mexico Earthquake: Mexico में भूकंप से भारी तबाही की आशंका, 7.6 तीव्रता का भूकंप रिकॉर्ड किया गया

A massive earthquake of magnitude 7.6 hit Mexico city's central Pacific coast on Monday, killing one person. The earthquake set off a seismic alarm in the rattled capital on the anniversary of two earlier devastating quakes. Some visuals shared by people who experienced the quake showed an entire building shaking, and a ceiling fan in a hotel room almost about to fall down. The quake hit the city at 1:05 pm local time, and there were no immediate reports of any significant damage, according to the US Geologic Survey, which had initially put the magnitude at 7.5. It said the quake was centered 37 km (23 miles) southeast of Aquila near the boundary of Colima and Michoacan states and at a depth of 15.1 km (9.4 miles).#mexico #earthquake #indiatv