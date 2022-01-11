Tuesday, January 11, 2022
     
  5. Lata Mangeshkar tests COVID positive, admitted to ICU

Updated on: January 11, 2022 13:42 IST

Lata Mangeshkar tests COVID positive, admitted to ICU

Legendary playback singer Lata Mangeshkar has been tested Corona positive in Mumbai today. She has been admitted to ICU.
