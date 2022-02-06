Updated on: February 06, 2022 21:49 IST

Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar laid to rest with full state honours

Lata Mangeshkar (92), the voice of generations in India and one of the biggest music icons of the country, died due to multiple organ failures on Sunday. The mortal remains of the Nightingale of India were taken home to Prabhukunj Building and kept there for a couple of hours for people to pay their last respects. Later, they were shifted to Shivaji Park where the public caught a final glimpse of her from 4-6.30 p.m. Thereafter, around 6.45 p.m. the Bharat Ratna singer was accorded a funeral with full state honours adhering to all Covid protocols.