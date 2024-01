Updated on: January 22, 2024 11:31 IST

Ram Mandir: RAF personnel deployed at Lata Mangeshkar chowk ahead of Pran Pratishtha in Ayodhya

Ahead of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony in Ayodhya, Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel were deployed at Lata Mangeshkar Chowk as security tightens before ceremony. The 'Pran Pratistha' of Ram Lalla is scheduled for Paush Shukla Kurma Dwadashi, Vikram Samvat 2080, which falls today, Jan 22.