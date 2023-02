Updated on: February 11, 2023 23:40 IST

Lamborghini Accident: Two Lamborghini cars collided, both cars belonged to Australia's billionaire

These days a video is becoming quite viral on social media where a valet driver in Australia made a big mistake. The driver rammed a Lamborghini car into another Lamborghini car while parked in the hotel parking lot. This video is viral India TV does not confirm this