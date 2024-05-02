Was vice-captaincy point of discussion? Ajit Agarkar spills beans on Hardik Pandya's form ahead of T20 WC

Follow us on Image Source : BCCI/IPL BCCI chief selector Ajit Agarkar spoke at length about Hardik Pandya and his form in IPL 2024 for the Mumbai Indians

Chairman of selectors Ajit Agarkar and Indian skipper Rohit Sharma addressed the press conference in Mumbai on Thursday, May 2 following the T20 World Cup 2024 squad announcement. The questions ranged from being about Rinku Singh's absence to the reason for picking four spinners in the squad of 15 and about Hardik Pandya's form, who has been chosen as vice-captain. Agarkar was asked if there was any discussion regarding the vice-captaincy and the former India pacer denied it while elaborating on Hardik's form.

"Not really, nothing discussed as regards to vice-captaincy. Form, I mean you want all guys to be in good form. I think he [Hardik] has come after a long-ish layoff but the good part is he has gotten through all the games so far for MI. We have got a month and a little bit [more] till we play our first game. We know he is doing that and the hope is that he keeps building on that form.

"As long as he is fit, we know what he brings, the balance he gives to the team. I don't think there's a replacement for things he can do as a cricketer at the moment, especially when it comes to the way he bowls really gives balance. I think it'll give Rohit options to play different combinations. So it's his fitness for us is critical and so far, fortunately, he's gone okay in this IPL," Agarkar added while Rohit beside him nodded.

Hardik hasn't had the best of outings in IPL 2024 leading the Mumbai Indians as he has scored 197 runs in 10 matches averaging 22, at a strike rate of 150. With the ball too, Hardik has had a mixed-bag taking just six wickets in the competition at an economy of 11.

As Agarkar said, Hardik is invaluable to the balance of the side and both the captain and the team management will hope to see the Mumbai Indians skipper slowly building up to his best.