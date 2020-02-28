Friday, February 28, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. News Video
  5. JP Nadda meets Virbhadra Singh at his residence in Shimla

News Videos

JP Nadda meets Virbhadra Singh at his residence in Shimla

JP National President JP Nadda met former Himachal Pradesh chief minister and Congress party veteran leader Virbhadra Singh in Shimla on February 28.

Next Video

Latest Videos

Aaj Ki Baat

Aap Ki Adalat

Cricket Ki Baat

Oh My God

Kurukshetra

Entertainment

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News