Wednesday, February 28, 2024
     
Live tv
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Video
  4. Aaj Ki Baat Video
  5. Aaj Ki Baat: How did BJP defeats Congress in Rajya Sabha Election in Himachal Pradesh?

AAJ KI BAAT Videos

Updated on: February 27, 2024 23:13 IST

Aaj Ki Baat: How did BJP defeats Congress in Rajya Sabha Election in Himachal Pradesh?

In a massive development, BJP candidate for the Rajya Sabha polls from Himachal Pradesh, Harsh Mahajan emerged victorious in the election on Tuesday.
BJP Congress Rajya Sabha Election Himachal Pradesh

Next Video

Latest Videos

Aaj Ki Baat

Aap Ki Adalat

Sports

Oh My God

Kurukshetra

News

Advertisement

Recommended Video

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement