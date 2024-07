Updated on: July 14, 2024 14:50 IST

Kahani Kursi Ki: BJP's mega churn in UP...24 lost...how will they win the elections in 27?

In the Lok Sabha elections, BJP had entered UP with a target of 80.. but was limited to 33 seats.. Due to this, BJP remained 30 steps behind the magical figure of 272 at the Centre.. Political churning is going on in the capital Lucknow over this defeat.