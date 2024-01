Updated on: January 31, 2024 14:47 IST

300 tourists stranded near Atal Tunnel rescued by police amid heavy snowfall

Police rescued 300 tourists stranded near the South Portal (SP) of Atal Tunnel in Rohtang after snowfall on Tuesday. Around 50 vehicles and one Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) bus got stuck near the South Portal (SP) of ATR in which 300 tourists were travelling.