  5. Japanese supply craft leaves for International Space Station

News Videos

Japanese supply craft leaves for International Space Station

Reported by : India TV News Desk [ Updated: September 25, 2019 11:56 IST ]

A Japanese rocket has blasted off with powerful new batteries for the International Space Station. Tuesday's launch in southern Japan came two weeks after a launch pad fire halted the first countdown.

