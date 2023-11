Updated on: November 26, 2023 17:39 IST

Astronaut Marcus Wandt Prepares For SpaceX Flight To ISS

Swedish astronaut Marcus Wandt is preparing for his trip to the International Space Station (ISS). Marcus Wandt will fly on third Axiom Space mission, planned for January 2024. Wandt's mission is named Muninn, after Norse mythology. It will be the first time a European Space Agency astronaut has hit