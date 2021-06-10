Thursday, June 10, 2021
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. News Video
  5. J&K: People in far-flung villages benefitted by Centre's schemes

News Videos

J&K: People in far-flung villages benefitted by Centre's schemes

Many people living under the poverty line in Jammu and Kashmir are being benefited by Central schemes, especially those living in the far-flung areas in the Rajouri district.
Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana PMGSY Rajouri

Next Video

Latest Videos

Aaj Ki Baat

Aap Ki Adalat

Cricket Ki Baat

Oh My God

Kurukshetra

Entertainment

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News

X