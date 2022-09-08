Updated on: September 08, 2022 9:40 IST

India TV | Delhi LG receives complaint of financial irregularity against Arvind Kejriwal | AAP Vs LG

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena has received a complaint addressed to Delhi Lokayukta against Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal demanding an inquiry into an alleged stamp duty evasion.The complaint has claimed that Kejriwal sold three plots for Rs 4.54 crore but showed on paper an undervalued price of Rs 72.72 lakh, said a source. Arvind Kejriwal grossly undervalued and sold three urban commercial plots on a 100 feet road situated in a market in Bhiwani, Haryana, on February 15, 2021, at a market price of Rs 4.54 crores actually and showed it on paper at a grossly undervalued price of Rs 72.72 lakh, the complaint read.#delhilg #arvindkejriwal #aap #aapvslg #stampduty #indiatv #raid #vinaikumarsaxena