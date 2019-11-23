Saturday, November 23, 2019
     
  I am with Sharad Pawar, says Dhananjay Munde

News Videos

I am with Sharad Pawar, says Dhananjay Munde

Reported by : India TV News Desk [ Updated: November 23, 2019 19:18 IST ]
Nationalist Congress Party leader Dhananjay Munde said: "I am with Sharad Pawar."
