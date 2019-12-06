Friday, December 06, 2019
     
  5. Hyderabad rape accused killed: People shower petals on police near 'encounter' scene

Reported by : India TV News Desk [ Updated: December 06, 2019 13:33 IST ]

Locals had showered rose petals on Police personnel at the spot where Hyderabad woman veterinarian rape and murder accued were killed in an encounter earlier today.

