Updated on: January 27, 2023 17:18 IST

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023: How to fight stress and pressure and move forward, Hear from Prime Minister Modi

PM Modi did "Pariksha Pe Charcha" with the students today ahead of the board exams. PM Modi answered nearly every question from the children, ranging from exam stress to result pressure to time management. During this, PM Modi stated that the exam discussion was also my exam.